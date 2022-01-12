Watch
Sports

Actions

Big Ten releases 2022 schedule for Michigan & Michigan State; here it is

items.[0].image.alt
Al Goldis/AP
Michigan State's Spartan Marching Band performs before an NCAA football game against Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
FILE Michigan State Marching Band
Posted at 12:13 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 12:13:20-05

(WXYZ) — The Big Ten Conference released the schedule for Michigan and Michigan State football in 2022.

The Wolverines and Spartans will face off at the Big House on Oct. 29, and both teams have a bye week before on Oct. 22. The game was moved to Michigan Stadium.

Michigan will also head to Ohio State for the final week of the year on Nov. 26.

Check out each team's schedule below.

Sept. 3 - Western Michigan
Sept. 10 - Akron
Sept. 17 - at Washington
Sept. 24 - Minnesota
Oct. 1 - at Maryland
Oct. 8 - Ohio State
Oct. 15 - Wisconsin
Oct. 22 - Bye week
Oct. 29 - at Michigan
Nov. 5 - at Illinois
Nov. 12 - Rutgers
Nov. 19 - Indiana
Nov. 26 - at Penn State
Dec. 3 - Big Ten Championship game

Michigan Football schedule

Sept. 3 - Colorado State
Sept. 10 - Hawaii
Sept. 17 - Connecticut
Sept. 24 - Maryland
Oct. 1 - at Iowa
Oct. 8 - at Indiana
Oct. 15 - Penn State
Oct. 22 - Bye week
Oct. 29 - Michigan State
Nov. 5 - at Rutgers
Nov. 12 - Nebraska
Nov. 19 - Illinois
Nov. 26 - at Ohio State
Dec. 3 - Big Ten Championship game

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!