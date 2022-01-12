Big Ten releases 2022 schedule for Michigan & Michigan State; here it is

(WXYZ) — The Big Ten Conference released the schedule for Michigan and Michigan State football in 2022.

The Wolverines and Spartans will face off at the Big House on Oct. 29, and both teams have a bye week before on Oct. 22. The game was moved to Michigan Stadium.

Michigan will also head to Ohio State for the final week of the year on Nov. 26.

Check out each team's schedule below.

Sept. 3 - Western Michigan

Sept. 10 - Akron

Sept. 17 - at Washington

Sept. 24 - Minnesota

Oct. 1 - at Maryland

Oct. 8 - Ohio State

Oct. 15 - Wisconsin

Oct. 22 - Bye week

Oct. 29 - at Michigan

Nov. 5 - at Illinois

Nov. 12 - Rutgers

Nov. 19 - Indiana

Nov. 26 - at Penn State

Dec. 3 - Big Ten Championship game

Michigan Football schedule

Sept. 3 - Colorado State

Sept. 10 - Hawaii

Sept. 17 - Connecticut

Sept. 24 - Maryland

Oct. 1 - at Iowa

Oct. 8 - at Indiana

Oct. 15 - Penn State

Oct. 22 - Bye week

Oct. 29 - Michigan State

Nov. 5 - at Rutgers

Nov. 12 - Nebraska

Nov. 19 - Illinois

Nov. 26 - at Ohio State

Dec. 3 - Big Ten Championship game