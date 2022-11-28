Big Ten fines MSU $100K, announces other disciplinary actions following Michigan tunnel fight

(WXYZ) — The Big Ten Conference announced disciplinary actions Monday in the wake of the incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following this year's Michigan-Michigan State game.

In a statement, the Big Ten Conference said they thoroughly reviewed the postgame incident and determined that seven Michigan State University football student-athletes were involved in hitting, kicking or using their helmet to strike University of Michigan players. They state members of both teams “did not represent the level of sportsmanship that is expected from the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions.”

They have announced the following disciplinary actions and say they will be reviewing additional evidence and plan to take further action as needed:

University of Michigan

Disciplinary Action:

In accordance with the protocol outlined in the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy, a public reprimand is issued to the University of Michigan.

"The conference has concluded that the University of Michigan did not meet the standards of the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy. The policy requires the conference member institution game host to provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas."

Michigan State University

Fine:



$ 100,000.00



Disciplinary Action:

Four games from the incident date, plus the first eight games of the 2023 season. Student-Athlete: Khary Crump, Cornerback, # 14



Four games from the incident date. Michigan State University self-imposed suspension is sufficient and has been completed. Student-Athlete: Itayvion “Tank” Brown, Defensive End, # 19

Student-Athlete: Angelo Grose, Safety, # 15 Student-Athlete: Justin White, Cornerback, # 30 Student-Athlete: Jacoby Windmon, Linebacker, # 4 Student-Athlete: Brandon Wright, Defensive End, #26 Student-Athlete: Zion Young, Defensive End, #18



Michigan State University self-imposed suspension is sufficient and has been completed. Student-Athlete: Malcolm Jones, Safety, # 36

Sufficiently addressed by Michigan State University Football staff member



“The Big Ten Conference has a standard of excellence both academically and athletically that has been built over 127 years,” stated Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren in a statement. “Our standards require that our student-athletes, coaches and staff members represent the conference, and their member institutions, with the highest level of decorum and sportsmanship. We are taking disciplinary action and will continue to work with our member institutions to strengthen their gameday procedures and ensure our honored traditions.”

Michigan State Athletics released a joint statement from Michigan State Vice President & Director of Athletics Alan Haller and Michigan State Head Football Coach Mel Tucker in regards to the announcement:

"We accept the findings from the Big Ten Conference and are ready to move forward as a football program. We are committed to supporting our student-athletes and will continue to do so throughout this process.

Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon, Brandon Wright and Zion Young will immediately be reinstated to the program."

