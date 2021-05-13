Berlin Raceway wins Advance My Track Challenge, awarded $50,000

Berlin Raceway wins Advance My Track Challenge

A big win for Berlin Raceway on Wednesday!

It won the Advacne My Track Challenge presented by Advanced Auto Parts and will be awarded $50,000.

Berlin was one of six, NASCAR santioned, short tracks in the country that was part of the final vote and it received the most votes in the first year contest.

"We were ecstatic," Nick Rice, Director of Operations at Berlin Raceway, said. "We hoped that we would win, we knew we put together a really good video and are fortunate enough to have great partners and just the West Michigan community in general, we got a great group of fans here, an area that supports us and it shows. We came out on top and we are more than grateful for it."

Rice said that some of the things they might spend the money on include updates to a concessions building, renovating the turn two party deck and starting a non-profit.