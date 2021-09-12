Berlin Raceway crowns champions as 2021 season comes to an end

MARNE, Mich. — Berlin Raceway has crowned its 2021 season champions after Saturday night's finale.

Wyoming's Brian Campbell added to his decorated resume with his second track championship at Berlin to go along with several big individual wins at the track.

"The last one we won [the track title] was in 2010 which was the last time I ran a full season here," Campbell told FOX 17, "and this was the next time we ran a full season so that's saying something, we set out to do a job and we did it. We got lucky, I'll tell you that but we persevered."

FOX 17

In the limited late model division, Josh Frye picked up his third track championship (excluding dirt racing), all coming in different classes.

"We had a trial and tribulation kind of year," Frye said, "it wasn't the best but overall, we were consistent and were pretty fast, we got lucky at times just like tonight but it feels good because usually we're back at the trailer right now."

Zach Harig / FOX 17

Ryan Holtzlander added to his family legacy with a track championship in the sportsman division after Saturday's nights two features.

"For me, it means a lot, my family has driven the number two for years, my grandpa drove the two in sportsmans for forever, it's quite the legacy," Ryan said.

Holtzlander recorded a whopping nine feature victories in the 2021 season in the division.

The other track champions are as follows:

VROA: Tom Borsma

4 Cylinder: Thomas McCarthy III

Mini Wedges: Elliott Davis