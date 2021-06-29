AT A GLANCE: PGA Tour in Detroit for Rocket Mortgage Classic

PGA TOUR

ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC

Site: Detroit.

Course: Detroit GC. Yardage: 7,370. Par: 72.

Prize money: $7.5 million. Winner’s share: $1.35 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau.

FedEx Cup leader: Patrick Cantlay.

Last week: Harris English won the Travelers Championship.

Notes: Tim O’Neal earned a spot in the field by winning The John Shippen for Black golfers on Monday at Detroit Golf Club. The 48-year-old O’Neal will be making his second regular PGA Tour start since 2007 at Mayakoba. ... The field features only two of the top 10 in the world, defending champion Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed, and four of the top 20 in the world. ... Harris English became the first player to win twice this year. He is the third player to win twice this season on the PGA Tour. Patrick Cantlay and DeChambeau won their other events last fall. ... Phil Mickelson is playing for the first time. He will have played both new events on the summer schedule, going to Minnesota two years ago. ... Will Zalatoris is No. 29 in the world ranking and will not be part of the PGA Tour postseason without a victory because he is not a full member. ... The field features 12 players who plan to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, including DeChambeau, Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia.

Next week: John Deere Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/