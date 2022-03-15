Are the Tigers shooting for the moon with more moves? Hinch: 'We're trying to improve our team'

LAKELAND, Fla. — AJ Hinch said Monday the Tigers were "actively looking for guys."

They made two minor depth signings, but fans hope they shoot for the moon.

"I've never been to the moon," Hinch said Tuesday. "But I can tell you we're trying to improve our team internally or externally."

"The organization is actively looking for guys," he said on Monday. "I'll think you'll see a few names over the next couple days."

The Tigers signed free agent pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and shortstop Javier Baez before the MLB lockout. They're still likely pursuing another starting pitcher.

"At some point, we'll probably draw the line in the sand and say, 'You can't make the start of the season unless you're here by a certain date. That date's not today. So I think you'll see a few names over the next couple of days," Hinch added on Monday.

The Tigers manager said Monday the team wasn't waiting on anybody, then paused to add context.

"Everybody that's supposed to be here is here. Maybe not everybody though, of who we're targeting."

