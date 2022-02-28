Antoine Davis, Jamal Cain snag Horizon League top honor

(WXYZ) — University of Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis and Oakland University’s Jamal Cain were named Horizon League Co-Player of the Year on Monday.

According to a press release from Detroit Mercy, this is the sixth time in the school’s history that a Titan has snagged the conference’s top honor, following Rashad Phillips, Jermaine Jackson, Willie Green and Ray McCallum.

Cain is the seventh player from OU to receive the honor, following Kendrick Nunn, Kay Felder, Keith Benson, Mike Helms, Eric Taylor, and Scott Bittinger.

Detroit Mercy says Davis sits third in the nation in scoring at 23.7 points per game.

Cain has a current season average of 20.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

The Horizon League awards are voted on by the League's head coaches.