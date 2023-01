(WXYZ) — Harper Murray is picking up another big honor.

The Ann Arbor Skyline standout won the Gatorade national volleyball player of the year award.

Murray, an early-enrollee at Nebraska, also won Miss Volleyball in Michigan and the state's Gatorade player of the year award.

"I've looked up to girls who have won the award," Murray told WXYZ. "It's just awesome that I got to finish my high school career with the award."

