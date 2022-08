Andrew Copp getting bobblehead night at USA Hockey's NTDP on January 7

(WXYZ) — Newly-signed Red Wings forward Andrew Copp is getting a bobblehead night at Plymouth's USA Hockey Arena on January 7.

The former Ann Arbor Skyline standout played at USA Hockey's National Team Development Program, which plays now at USA Hockey Arena. Copp, a University of Michigan product, headlines the promotions calendar for the NTDP.

Below is the list of promotions from the program's website. Call Carl for tickets at 734-453-8400 or email tickets@usahockeyarena.org