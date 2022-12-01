Watch Now
Aidan Hutchinson named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for November

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) reacts after intercepting a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 10:13 AM, Dec 01, 2022
(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson has been named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month.

The league released the list of monthly award winners on Thursday, and Hutchinson was joined by Green Bay Packers WR Christian Watson who was named the offensive rookie of the month.

Hutchinson had a great November that included 13 tackles, one sack, two interceptions and one fumble recovery

