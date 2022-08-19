Aidan Hutchinson, Kwity Paye catch up at Lions-Colts practice after accidental number-block

(WXYZ) — It's not uncommon for former college teammates to catch up at NFL training camp joint practices, but Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye had to especially make up for lost time.

"I would have liked to have talked to Kwity a little bit more, but I found out yesterday that I had actually blocked his number," Hutchinson said after Thursday's practice in Indianapolis. "And I was texting him, you look at our messages, I had about five messages to him, and I was like 'dude, Kwity's ghosting me right now'."

Paye, Hutchinson's teammate for three seasons (2018-20) in Ann Arbor, had a similar experience on his end.

"I was texting him back," said Paye. "I was texting him back paragraphs."

Hutchinson and Paye shared a laugh once they were able to straighten out the misunderstanding.

"Now we're kind of reconnecting a little bit, and I haven't Kwity since Combine training this past year, so it's good to see him and it's good to catch up," Hutchinson said.