Aidan Hutchinson impresses with singing skills at Lions training camp

(WXYZ) — Rookies standing up and singing in front of their teammates is a longstanding tradition among NFL teams, especially during training camp.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Monday that first round pick Aidan Hutchinson took his turn over the weekend with Michael Jackson's 1983 hit 'Billie Jean'.

"It was the first one, we got him up there and his name and school, signing bonus and – I will say this, it was outstanding," said Campbell. "He took a big step in respect of his teammates because it was a hell of a performance, just saying."

Campbell indicated the public would likely get to see the performance as part of an upcoming episode of 'Hard Knocks' on HBO.

"Yeah, you’ll see it. He’s good, he’s really good.”

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said Hutchinson's performance created a lasting impression on his teammates.

“It just reminded me of just old school, being rookies up there and the way he accepted it, and the way he went up there and performed, and man, you just saw the team just (gather) around that player," said Glenn. "Man, he has this personality about himself now...that you don’t see from most rookies, which is a good thing. But I’ll continue to say this...he’s doing a lot of good things, we’re not putting this guy in the Hall of Fame just yet.”