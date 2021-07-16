Watch
Sports

Actions

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker to appear at Motor City Comic Con

items.[0].image.alt
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Britt Baker attends the WarnerMedia Upfront at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Britt Baker AEW
Posted at 5:15 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 17:15:52-04

All Elite Wrestling women's champion Britt Baker is scheduled to appear at Motor City Comic Con on Sunday, October 17.

Autographs are $40 and photo ops are $50.

Baker, a Pennsylvania native, made her professional wrestling debut in 2015 and joined AEW in 2019. She defeated Hikaru Shida to win her first AEW Women's Championship on May 30, 2021.

In addition to wrestling, Baker works as a dentist, graduating from dental school in 2018.

Motor City Comic Con runs October 15-17 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!