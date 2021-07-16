AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker to appear at Motor City Comic Con

All Elite Wrestling women's champion Britt Baker is scheduled to appear at Motor City Comic Con on Sunday, October 17.

Autographs are $40 and photo ops are $50.

Baker, a Pennsylvania native, made her professional wrestling debut in 2015 and joined AEW in 2019. She defeated Hikaru Shida to win her first AEW Women's Championship on May 30, 2021.

In addition to wrestling, Baker works as a dentist, graduating from dental school in 2018.

Motor City Comic Con runs October 15-17 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.