Aaron Rodgers signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers is headed to Pittsburgh.

The Steelers announced Thursday night that they have agreed to a one-year deal with the four-time MVP quarterback, pending a physical. Rodgers, 41, is expected to bring veteran leadership and a shot at redemption to a franchise looking to return to playoff prominence.

The signing comes after a disappointing run with the New York Jets, where Rodgers managed just four snaps before tearing his Achilles tendon in the 2023 season opener. He missed the rest of that season and played sparingly in 2024 as the Jets limped to a five-win season. In February, the team parted ways with the future Hall of Famer.

The upcoming season will mark Rodgers’ 21st in the NFL. He spent 18 of those years with the Green Bay Packers, where he won a Super Bowl and cemented his legacy as one of the league’s most prolific passers.

Despite his on-field accomplishments, Rodgers is one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL. During his almost weekly appearances on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers commonly brought up controversial subjects like the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, alleged associates of convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and even a story about his psychedelic ayahuasca trip to Costa Rica — all of which drew mixed reactions from the sports world and beyond.

