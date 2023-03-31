5-star quarterback Jadyn Davis commits to Michigan

Watch Now
<p>ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 17: General view as the Michigan Wolverines kick off to the Michigan State Spartans during the first quarter of the college football game at Michigan Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)</p>
(WXYZ) — Michigan Football just landed a commitment from one of the best high school quarterbacks in the nation.

Jadyn Davis, who attends Providence Day High School in Charlotte, N.C., announced live on ESPN he was committing to the Wolverines.

ESPN ranks Davis as the No. 6 quarterback in the country in 2024 and he was named the North Carolina Football Player of the year for 2022-23.

According to 24/7 Sports, he threw 3,425 yards with 43 touchdowns and six interceptions last season, completing 72.5% of his passes.

