(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions held 21 players out of practice Thursday, according to the team's daily injury report.

16 of the 21 players had illness and/or non-injury related (coaches' decision) designations.

Head coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday that the team is dealing with a non-COVID 'flu bug.'

Quarterback Jared Goff practiced Thursday after missing Wednesday due to illness.

Detroit also placed cornerback Bobby Price on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.