2023 Detroit Grand Prix: Everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — The 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear is returning to the streets of Downtown Detroit in more than three decades.

The 3-day race weekend takes place June 2-4, with four different series racing on the new Downtown Detroit street track.

Here's everything you need to know about the race weekend.

Tickets

Tickets are still on sale for the race, but reserved grandstand seating is sold out for Sunday's race, meaning you can only get general admission tickets.

Friday is Comerica Bank Free Prix Day meaning grandstands 1 & 9 will be open for general admission seating. Access to the paddock is not included, so you will have to buy tickets.

There are reserved grandstand tickets available for Saturday.

There are also plenty of grandstands available for the public with viewing platforms along the riverfront and Jefferson Ave.

Track Map

The new track runs along the Detroit Riverfront and Jefferson Ave., and is a 1.7-mile, 9-turn track. It starts along Franklin St., east of the Renaissance Center, then turns onto Rivard, Jefferson Ave., loops around Jefferson, down Bates and Atwater, up St. Antoine and then back to Franklin St. where the start-finish line is.

It also features the first-ever double pit lane, with drivers changing tires and refueling on both sides.

Detroit GP

Schedule of Events

The Detroit Grand Prix website has a full schedule of events, but here is the racing schedule throughout the weekend.

Friday, June 2



8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. - IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

9:50 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. - Trans Am Series practice

11:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. - IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Trans Am Series practice

1:50 p.m. to 2:40 p.m. - Indy NXT practice

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. - NTT IndyCar Series practice

4:50 p.m. to 5:05 p.m. - IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying

5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Indy NXT qualifying

Saturday, June 3

8:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. - Trans Am Series qualifying

9:05 a.m. to 10:05 a.m. - NTT IndyCar Series practice

10:35 a.m. to 11:35 a.m. - Trans Am Series race one

12 p.m. to 12:55 p.m. - Indy NXT race one

1:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. - NTT IndyCar Series qualifying

4:10 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. - IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race

Sunday, June 4

10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - NTT IndyCar Series warm up

11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. - Trans Am Series race two

12:50 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. - Indy NXT race two

3:45 p.m. - NTT IndyCar Series Race (100 laps)

Parking

Many surface lots and garages throughout Downtown Detroit will be open for parking, and the only parking structure that will have public parking will be the Franklin Garage, with the cost being $75 per day with parking passes available for purchase on the Detroit Grand Prix website.

Several parking structures will not be open for paid public parking. They are Millender Garage, Center Garage, Port Atwater Garage, Beaubien Garage and River East Garage.

The People Mover will be running with an option to exit at the Renaissance Center, and you can also take the QLine.

Road Closures and Detroit-Windsor Tunnel

According to the city, the street closures are:



I-375 is only accessible to those with permit parking or traveling to Canada beginning 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 to Monday, June 5. All other motorists should exit at Lafayette Blvd.

Inbound J.C. Lodge exit to Jefferson Avenue (under Huntington Place) will be closed beginning the evening of Wednesday, May 31 to Monday, June 5.

Jefferson is local traffic only from Orleans to Rivard with total closure at Rivard.

Closures and lane restrictions are scheduled for Bates, Atwater, Franklin (Rivard to St. Antoine), Randolph and Beaubien.

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will remain open during the race weekend, June 2-4, but will have some changes.

Starting Wednesday, May 31 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. to Monday, June 5, the south side of Jefferson – eastbound traffic – will remain open between Bates St. and the northbound I-375 entryway.

Here are the road closures, traffic restrictions for the Detroit Grand Prix

In order to access the Tunnel between May 31 and June 4, motorists should display a dashboard placard provided by the Tunnel’s operators. Placards are available at the Windsor and Detroit toll plazas or can be downloaded and printed from the Tunnel’s website www.takethetunnel.com.

Entertainment

According to race officials, Big Boi and Steve Aoki will perform on separate nights of the race weekend, giving fans a chance to hear some music once the racing ends.

The performances will happen at Hart Plaza, inside the Meijer Fan zone at the grand prix.

On Friday, June 2, the first day of the Grand Prix and Free Prix Friday, DJ and producer A-Trak will perform from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., followed by Grammy Award-winning rapper Big Boi of the rap duo Outkast.

Then, on Saturday, Z-Trip will perform at 5:30 p.m., followed by Grammy-nominated DJ, producer and electronic music superstar Steve Aoki from 7. p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Throughout the weekend, there will be other music from DJs, local bands and more with performances from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.