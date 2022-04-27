2022 NFL Draft: Here's when the Detroit Lions have their picks

(WXYZ) — The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday from Las Vegas, and the Detroit Lions have the second overall pick in the draft with plenty of options to choose from.

The draft runs three days – Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with round 1 on Thursday, rounds 2-3 on Friday night and rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

You can watch the draft right here on Channel 7 starting Thursday night.

Detroit also has the 32nd pick – the last in the first round – from the Los Angeles Rams as part of the trade for Matthew Stafford. They have nine total picks in the draft.

Below you'll find all of the Lions picks in this year's draft.

Round 1

2. Detroit Lions

32. Detroit Lions (from LA Rams)

Round 2

34. Detroit Lions

Round 3

66. Detroit Lions

97. Detroit Lions (compensatory pick)

Round 5

177. Detroit Lions (compensatory pick)

Round 6

181. Detroit Lions

217. Detroit Lions (compensatory pick)

Round 7

234. Detroit Lions (from Cleveland Browns)

