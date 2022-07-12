Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green will be one of nine former Spartans inducted into Michigan State's Athletics Hall of Fame this year.

Green (men's basketball) joins Herb Adderley (football), Kathy DeBoer (volleyball/women’s basketball), Joan Garety (women’s golf), Laura (Heyboer) Heethuis (women's soccer), Greg Jones (football), Kalisha Keane (women’s basketball), Karen Langeland (women’s basketball), and Bob Steele (men’s track and field) in the 2022 class, which will be inducted Sept. 9 in East Lansing.

“This is a tremendous Hall of Fame class, one that includes NCAA Champions, National and Big Ten Players of the Year and All-Americans,” Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller said in a release. “I can’t wait to celebrate all of their accomplishments this September.”

This year is the 50th anniversary of Title IX, and also, the first year more women than men are being inducted into MSU's Athletics Hall of Fame.

Since its creation in 1992, the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame has inducted 162 members.