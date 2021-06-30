2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Here are the tee times for the first 2 rounds

(WXYZ) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic is returning to Detroit this weekend and tee times for the first two rounds are out ahead of Thursday's tournament start.

The tournament brings the return of fans after they weren't allowed in 2021, and some of the best golfers in the world will be in the Motor City.

There are four "featured groups" from the PGA Tour. The tee times and players are listed below.

Round 1 – Thursday

7:45 a.m. 10th tee – Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, Bubba Watson

7:55 a.m. 10th tee – Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler

1:10 p.m. 1st tee – Jason Kokrak, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson

1:20 p.m. 1st tee – Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Champ, Kramer Hickok

Round 2 – Friday

7:45 a.m. 10th tee – Jason Kokrak, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson

7:55 a.m. 10th tee – Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Camp, Kramer Hickok

1:10 p.m. 1st tee – Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, Bubba Watson

1:20 p.m. 1st tee – Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler

