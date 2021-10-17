Watch
2015 Flashback: Michigan State beats Michigan on final play

Carlos Osorio/AP
Michigan State defensive back Jalen Watts-Jackson (20) runs towards the end zone after recovering a fumbled snap on a punt in the closing seconds of the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Watts-Jackson lumbered 38 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the game, giving No. 7 Michigan State a shocking 27-23 win over No. 12 Michigan(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 2:38 PM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 14:38:00-04

(WXYZ) — Sunday marks six years since October 17, 2015, when Michigan State beat Michigan 27-23 on the game's final play.

Blake O'Neill's mishandled snap ended up in the hands of Jalen Watts-Jackson, who returned the fumble 38 yards for a touchdown as time expired.

"Whoa, he has trouble with the snap! And the ball is free! It's picked up by Michigan State's Jalen Watts-Jackson...and he scores! On the last play of the game! Unbelievable!"
-Sean McDonough, ESPN

