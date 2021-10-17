2015 Flashback: Michigan State beats Michigan on final play

(WXYZ) — Sunday marks six years since October 17, 2015, when Michigan State beat Michigan 27-23 on the game's final play.

Blake O'Neill's mishandled snap ended up in the hands of Jalen Watts-Jackson, who returned the fumble 38 yards for a touchdown as time expired.

"Whoa, he has trouble with the snap! And the ball is free! It's picked up by Michigan State's Jalen Watts-Jackson...and he scores! On the last play of the game! Unbelievable!"

-Sean McDonough, ESPN

Click HERE to watch a full game replay or HERE to watch Big Ten Network's retrospective of the final play on 'The Journey: Big Ten Football.'