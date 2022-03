LAKELAND, Fla. (WXYZ) — Dan Dickerson had big shoes to fill. Ernie Harwell left some of the biggest shoes to fill in broadcasting history.

As the play-by-play voice of the Detroit Tigers radio broadcasts approaches his 20th full-time season, he reflected on his journey and how one conversation with Harwell serves as his constant guiding light.

In the video player above, watch Dickerson speak one-on-one with 7 Sports Director Brad Galli during the Tigers' spring training in Lakeland, Florida.