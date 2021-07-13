18-year-old NASCAR prodigy Ty Gibbs gets ready for Berlin Raceway

MARNE, Mich. — Ty Gibbs is the hottest name in NASCAR right now and he's only 18 years old.

In fact, Gibbs won his first-ever race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series back in February at the Daytona Road Course.

"It was really cool to be able to get that win," Gibbs smiled, "it wasn't something I was expecting at all and the biggest key from that is just never give up I guess, hammer down until the end and never stop fighting."

Chris Szagola/AP Ty Gibbs looks on following a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Dover International Speedway, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

While racing part-time in NASCAR's second-highest series, Gibbs is also running in the ARCA Menards Series, with fives wins in nine races so far this season.

The next race on the schedule comes this Saturday night at Berlin Raceway in Marne.

"It's definitely really cool, I love the old worn out race tracks, I feel like it brings more of the driver into it, so I'm really excited for that and it's definitely a really different track with how people run it."

As he awaits to take his first-ever test laps around Berlin, expectations around his career are on the rise as he continues to work his way up the ranks.

"If you put enough work in then what is there to be stressed about?" Gibbs said when asked about the pressure, "I feel like that's been big for me to learn that and learn how it works, I'm just trying to work as hard as I can and all the fine details that make you the best you can be."

Chris Szagola/AP Joe Gibbs, left, talks things over with his grandson, Ty Gibbs, right, prior to a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Dover International Speedway, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Ty is the grandson of legendary NFL coach Joe Gibbs who, of course, owns Joe Gibbs Racing.

"He's been a really close friend for me," he added, "especially just with the basic things, like friendship, things like that, he's been a big, big help in my life."

While other people continue to set expectations and goals for the North Carolina native and racing prodigy, Gibbs says he's keeping it simple.

Chris Szagola/AP Ty Gibbs races during an ARCA Series auto race at Dover International Speedway, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

"I want to accomplish wins every weekend, I want to run for a win and win a championship in all different levels and different types of racing, that's the biggest key in my career."

And he's not far off from picking up an ARCA Menards Series championship this season, currently second in the category just seven points behind Corey Heim in first.

Saturday's racing at Berlin begins at 6:30 PM.