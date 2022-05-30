Special Olympics Michigan's 2022 State Summer Games to be held June 1-3

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Special Olympics Michigan’s 2022 State Summer Games will be returning to an in-person event after two years. The competition will be held between June 1-3 at Central Michigan University.

On Wednesday June 1, Special Olympics Michigan will host “Unified Events”, which celebrates sports bringing athletes together on the same team. This includes athletes with and without intellectual disabilities. Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3, will feature traditional sports competitions. Free vision, hearing, and health screenings will also be made available to participants. The Flame of Hope will also be lit at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 as part of he Opening Ceremonies at Kelly/Shorts Stadium.

The State Summer Games is one of six statewide competitions for Special Olympics Michigan. Athletes who compete have qualified through competitions at the local level locations throughout Michigan. After the games, more than 60 athletes, coaches, and staff members will leave to represent Michigan at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.

The State Summer Games will be held between June 1-3 at Central Michigan University. A list of the events can be found online, as well as the Special Olympics app. The app is available on both the App Store and Google Play.

