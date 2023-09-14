Get this sonic electric toothbrush for less than $25

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Has your dentist or dental hygienist recommended you use an electric toothbrush for better oral health? Studies have shown electric toothbrushes help remove plaque more effectively than manual toothbrushes. However, some electric toothbrushes can be cost-prohibitive.

Check out this Amazon deal if you want to add an electric toothbrush to your daily hygiene habits. We found an electric toothbrush for less than $25 and it has all the features you need to keep your teeth clean and your gums healthy.

$23 (was $40) at Amazon

The 7AM2M Sonic Toothbrush is regularly priced at $39.99. However, depending on which color toothbrush you purchase, you can save up to 43% with this deal. Prices range from $22.99 to $24.29. Choose from white, light pink, black, midnight black, green, light blue, navy blue, purple and orange.

You do not need special discount codes or coupons to get the discount. Put the electric toothbrush in your cart, and Amazon automatically honors the sale price. However, Amazon prices change regularly, so you’ll want to act fast to get this deal.

The 7AM2M Sonic Toothbrush includes five different cleaning modes that vary in speed and intensity, depending on each user’s needs. A built-in 2-minute timer vibrates every 30 seconds to remind users to brush all four quadrants of the mouth and to keep brushing for the recommended period.

You’ll also get six brush heads included with this toothbrush. That is 18 months’ worth of replacement heads when switching them out every three months, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends. The blue bristles will fade when it’s time to swap out brush heads.

The wireless battery charges quickly; each charge lasts up to 90 days when used twice daily.

Finally, the brush heads are soft and suitable for children and adults. Consult your family dentist about whether your child is ready for an electric toothbrush.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.