Skull-Shaped Hot Cocoa Bombs Are A Spooky-Sweet Halloween Treat

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve ever gone trick-or-treating on a cold Halloween night, you know nothing quite hits the spot like enjoying your (or your kids’) candy haul with a cup of hot cocoa.

Now, you can keep the spookiness going even as the night winds down with this skull-shaped hot cocoa bomb that will turn a cup of warm milk into hot chocolate in minutes. Available at Dylan’s Candy Bar for $10, the skull hot cocoa bomb comes in milk or white chocolate and is filled with marshmallows.

If you have a Sam’s Club membership, you can also find some Halloween hot cocoa bombs there. Filled with marshmallows, these 16 milk chocolate hot cocoa bombs have black, green, orange and purple wrappers, and each makes one cup of hot cocoa.

The box of hot cocoa bombs is $17.98, which prices out to around $1 per mug of cocoa. They are currently available for shipping and are in most clubs, but may be out of stock at some locations. You will need a Sam’s Club membership to purchase the hot cocoa bombs, so if you don’t have one, you’ll want to sign up first.

You can also find a variety of Halloween hot cocoa bombs on Etsy, or you can even make your own. This recipe from the Food Network uses bittersweet chocolate and hot cocoa mix, plus whatever toppings you like in your hot cocoa, like pumpkin spice marshmallows.

If you’re making them yourself, you will also need a hot chocolate bomb mold, which you can find on Amazon. This silicone mold is $9.49 and makes six large bombs at once. It can also be used for making soap or other treats like jelly and bread.

Adobe

If you prefer to save your hot cocoa for the winter, Dylan’s Candy Bar has a variety of other Halloween goodies to choose from instead. You’ll find everything from a haunted house cookie kit to spider web cotton candy and even a chocolate pumpkin that you smash open to reveal chocolate pretzels, gummy worms and more.

Cheryl’s Cookies has a variety of pre-made Halloween treats as well, including an entire dessert charcuterie board filled with a variety of cookies, candies and pretzels.

If snacks are more your thing, the Popcorn Factory is offering up themed popcorn this year, including a haunted house gift box that comes with candy, plus popcorn in four flavors: cheese, caramel, zombie and Cornfusion.

Are you getting excited for Halloween treats?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.