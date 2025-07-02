Michigan voters may see up to six ballot proposals in the coming election that could significantly change minimum wage laws, school funding, and voting procedures across the state.

A minimum wage petition aims to ensure all workers, including restaurant servers, receive the same minimum wage.

A school funding proposal would add a 5% tax on high-income earners to increase education funding.

Multiple voting-related proposals seek to change how votes are counted and verified in Michigan.

WATCH: Michigan ballot proposals target minimum wage, school funding, and voting methods

Six ballot proposals could change Michigan's minimum wage, school funding, and voting methods

A group called "Voters to Stop Pay Cuts" is gathering signatures for a petition that would repeal recent changes to Michigan's minimum wage structure signed by Governor Whitmer earlier this year. The proposal aims to ensure workers in the service industry, such as restaurant servers, receive the same minimum wage as workers in other industries.

If the group collects enough signatures, the current law would immediately freeze, requiring businesses to pay the full minimum wage until voters decide on the issue statewide in November 2026.

"It will cut wages by over five percent," said the CEO of the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association in a statement.

School funding could also see major changes through the "Invest MI Kids" proposal, which seeks to increase funding for public schools by adding an additional 5% tax on individuals with income more than $500,000, or joint filers with income of more than $1 million.

Organizers say the additional money will fund career and technical education, attract high-quality teachers, and reduce class sizes.

However, some business groups have concerns about the proposal's impact.

"We believe most of the people who would be subjected to this higher income tax are in fact small to mid-sized businesses not individuals," Senior Vice President of Business Advocacy from the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, Wendy Block, said, which warns this could lead to businesses leaving Michigan.

Looking toward the 2026 election, another petition aims to change how votes are counted in Michigan. This constitutional amendment from Rank Mi Vote would allow voters to rank candidates in order of preference and require candidates to receive the majority of votes to be elected. Supporters say it ensures voters can rank candidates, making sure every vote matters.

The group "Stop Ranked Choice" opposes the measure, saying the proposal makes it harder to vote, count votes, and understand results.

Additional proposals include "AxMiTax," which would eliminate property taxes in Michigan and increase the portion of state sales tax revenue to offset losses. City officials warn that losing property taxes would impact local services.

Two separate proposals focus on voting requirements. One from the "Committee to Protect Voter Rights" would require proof of citizenship and photo ID for in-person voting. Another similar proposal from "Americans for Citizen Voting" would also require proof of citizenship and tighten voter ID rules. Voting rights groups say both proposals would make voting more difficult for some residents.

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce advises residents to read ballot petitions carefully before signing, noting that detailed bill language is available for review alongside the petitions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

