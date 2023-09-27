Shrek’s Swamp will be available on Airbnb for a fairy-tale vacation

Have you ever dreamed of living in a fairy tale world? A new Airbnb host has entered the story: Donkey from the popular “Shrek” films. We’re not sure if his ogre buddy knows it, but Donkey decided to list Shrek’s Swamp house as a one-time-only unique vacation opportunity for a few lucky fans. And the stay is free!

“I’m absolutely delighted to invite you in for a fairytale stay,” Donkey shared in the new Airbnb listing. “Oh, and never mind the ‘BEWARE’ signs. They’re probably for decoration.”

The “mud-laden, moss-covered, murky-watered oasis,” run independently by the Ardverikie Estate, is a two-bedroom studio home nestled in the hills of the Scottish Highlands that sleeps up to three guests.

Once inside your home away from home, you can enjoy the storybook life by cozying up to a fire by the large fireplace or reading your favorite fairytale by “earwax candlelight.”

A concierge will meet you at the Swamp house to help you get settled into your vacation home and help arrange your meals and snacks during your stay. According to the listing, you can expect delicious treats such as a parfait and a stack of freshly made waffles in the morning — just like Donkey would want it.

That’s after you get a good night’s sleep in one of the two beds provided. It will be up to you and your friends to figure out sleeping arrangements. Perhaps a playful duel?

Shrek’s outhouse, located about 65 feet away from the house, has a toilet, sink and shower. Even ogres clean up once in a while.

The free two-night stay is only available on Oct. 27-Oct. 29, an Airbnb press release says. So check your calendar to make sure those dates are available. Potential guests should know this is not labeled as a contest. While the stay is free, transportation arrangements and expenses are not covered.

In conjunction with this fun vacation opportunity, Airbnb said it plans to make a one-time donation to HopScotch Children’s Charity, which provides holiday trips to disadvantaged children in Scotland.

If you’re interested in this amazing vacation opportunity, the Airbnb listing opens for reservations at 1 p.m. EDT on Friday, Oct. 13. This could be your chance to capture a little fairy tale magic!

