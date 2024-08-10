How is Gov. Tim Walz's entrance into the 2024 race impacting battleground states, the electoral map?

On this edition of The Race Weekend, guest moderator Chris Stewart talks with former Obama aide Michael Hardaway and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s entrance into the 2024 race as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate. Stewart also talks with Adam Wren from Politico about how the Trump campaign is responding.

Scripps News Political Director Andrew Rafferty then joins the show with a closer look at how Walz impacts battleground states and the electoral map, while renowned economist Justin Wolfers gives us his take on which candidate has a better track record on economic issues.

All this while Steve Schmidt, the founder of The Warning newsletter/podcast, joins White House reporter Daniel Lippman from Politico and Scripps News Congressional Correspondent Stephanie Liebergen for Our Inside The Race Panel.

To view the full special, watch the video above.