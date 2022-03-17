Severe weather spotter classes start this week

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN - If anyone ever thought about being a severe weather spotter and helping out broadcast Meteorologists along with the National Weather Service, this is your chance to participate.

National Weather Service spotter training classes start today via internet and are free, but you must register to attend the session.

These training classes train people in what to look for during a severe weather event and how to report what they see. Gust fronts, funnel clouds, tornadoes, hail, torrential rain, just to name a few. It's a fairly straightforward, easy class, that will last about an hour.

Once trained, these spotters can be the eyes/ears for the National Weather Service and report through first-hand experience what they're seeing during severe weather. That information ultimately gets published on their website and gets disseminated via the National Weather Service Live Chat to broadcast meteorologists and departments like FOX 17. So any spotter is also helping FOX 17 Meteorologists keep our entire viewing audience informed about weather conditions across the area.

Spotter training sessions are as follows:

1. March 17, 7 P.M. for all of Southwest Lower Michigan (anyone can attend this one)

2. March 18, Grand Rapids/Holland Area

3. March 29, Battle Creek/Kalamazoo Area

4. March 30, Lansing/Jackson Area

Information in these training sessions is the same for each one, so you do not need to attend all of them (only one). You can register here.

Don't forget during severe weather events, you can always send spotter reports, information, and photos via email directly to FOX 17 to: news@fox17online.com weather@fox17online.com or download the FOX 17 Weather App and submit photos directly through your phone.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube