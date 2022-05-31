This Set Of Can-Shaped Drinking Glasses With Straws Is Cute, Trendy And Fun

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Have you ever noticed that drinks taste better in glass containers? There is actually science behind it. Because glass is more inert than other materials like plastic or aluminum, it’s less likely to affect the taste of a beverage.

If you like the feel of a can but prefer drinking water, soda, beer or other beverages from glass containers, these drinking glasses might be just what you need.

The attractive and trendy drinking glasses are shaped like aluminum soda cans. However, they can hold 16 ounces, so if you have a 12-ounce beverage, you can pour it into the glass and still have room for some ice. The extra space allows for the foam you sometimes get when pouring a beer or carbonated beverage, as well.

The glasses are made of durable, high-quality glass. They are free of lead and BPA plastic, so you can safely enjoy them for years to come. They are dishwasher-safe (although hand-washing is recommended) and can withstand temperatures ranging from -68 degrees F to 212 degrees F. You can enjoy anything from iced tea and shakes to fresh-brewed coffee in them.

This drinking glass set has 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon, where it is listed as an Amazon’s Choice product. This means that the set is highly-rated, well-priced and available to ship immediately.

Customers love these glasses, noting their thickness, durability and pleasing aesthetic.

“I’m obsessed!” wrote one reviewer. “I was being super gentle with these when I first got them because I wasn’t sure how sturdy they were, but they’ve held up so well that I don’t worry about them at all anymore. Highly recommend.”

Customer Jasmine Beltran posted, “Love it! Super cute and sturdy! Great for my smoothies.” She also shared a photo.

If you love DIY gifts and items for your home, you can decorate the these glasses using your preferred method. Customers enjoyed customizing them to give for Mother’s Day, housewarming and other occasions.

The set includes four fun can-shaped glasses, four glass straws and a pair of cleaning brushes. The cup-shaped glasses are 5.8 inches tall and 3 inches in diameter. The straws are 9 inches long with a slight angle near the top, allowing for more effortless sipping. The 10-inch brushes simplify cleaning the straws so you know they are safe and sanitary to use.

You can get this set of four Netany drinking glasses with glass straws and cleaning brushes on Amazon. Usually priced at about $30, they are currently discounted to $21.99 for a savings of 27%.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.