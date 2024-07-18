Tinder's new AI tool helps users choose pictures that are most likely to get matches

Tinder is using artificial intelligence to help people have more success on its app.

The dating app has launched a new AI tool that helps users choose the best pictures that are most likely to get matches.

The Photo Selector feature works by scanning a user’s camera roll.

First, a Tinder user will take a selfie for facial recognition purposes. Then, after photo access is granted, the Photo Selector will curate a selection of optimal images for the user to review. The user then selects which ones they want to use and adds them to their profile.

The new feature comes after a recent survey commissioned by Tinder showed that more than half of respondents said selecting a profile image is difficult, and nearly 70% reported that an AI feature that helps select photos would be helpful.

“We’re proud to be the first dating app to roll out an AI tool that can make the profile-building experience significantly easier — an area we know is one of the hardest parts of dating. As the category leader, we're pushing ourselves to define the industry's best use cases for meaningful consumer AI integrations,” said Tinder CEO Faye Iosotaluno, in a press release. “As demonstrated by our Photo Selector feature, we’re developing AI tech to assist you in making decisions, not to make them for you."

Tinder said some of the best photos are well-lit, crisp and clear and showcase one’s personality. The dating app said group photos should be kept to a minimum to avoid confusion, and showing a variety of photos — from a headshot, to an adventure shot, to doing something you love — is the best way to go.

Internal tinder data showed that most single women prefer men’s profiles to have at least four images that genuinely reflect their personalities. The data also showed that men who include more than one face photo in their profiles increase their likelihood of matching with women by 71%.