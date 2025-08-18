Hundreds of Grand Teton National Park visitors may have been exposed to rabies

Health officials in Wyoming are contacting guests from 38 states and seven countries who stayed at a lodge in Grand Teton National Park because they may have been exposed to rabies from a bat colony.

National Park Service officials said certain guests who stayed in the park's famous Jackson Lake Lodge between May 5 and July 27 may be impacted.

A colony of bats was discovered in late July above a number of rooms in the attic of the lodge. Those guest rooms include 516, 518, 520, 522, 524, 526, 528 and 530.

"Individuals who meet the risk criteria for a rabies exposure will be connected with the appropriate provider in their home state for preventive treatment," park officials said.

Guests who think they've been exposed can contact Grand Teton Lodge Company at RoomsGTLC@vailresorts.com or (307) 543-3044.

Park officials said bat exposure can include a bite or scratch from bats, bat saliva coming in contact with an open wound or other physical contact with a bat.

Since bat teeth are so small, it may be difficult to determine if a bite or scratch occurred, officials said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rabies virus must travel to the brain before it can cause symptoms — which can take weeks to months to incubate.

The first symptoms of rabies may be like the flu, including weakness or discomfort, fever, or headache, the CDC said. There also may be discomfort, prickling or an itching sensation at the site of the bite.

Severe rabies disease symptoms usually appear within two weeks of the first symptoms, when the rabies virus causes anxiety, confusion, agitation and hallucinations, the CDC said.

