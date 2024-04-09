School shooter's parents James and Jennifer Crumbley to be sentenced

The parents of the Oxford High School shooter in Michigan are scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday.

Two separate juries in back-to-back trials found both James and Jennifer Crumbley guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Now, a judge will determine what happens next.

Prosecutors have recommended a maximum of 10 years to 15 years in prison for both parents.

The defense for Jennifer Crumbley has asked for time served or house arrest at the guest home of her attorney, Shannon Smith. Defense for James Crumbley has also asked for time served.

A period of 43 months to 86 months is the minimum range under state guidelines. The judge will also consider other factors such as the number of victims, how many students were killed, threats made by James Crumbley against the prosecutor and victim impact statements.

“Here, you have parents who were present at the school, you had clear warning signs and you also have gross negligence in storage of the firearm,” said Adam Wright, a professor at Detroit Mercy Law School.

Families who lost children in the Oxford High School shooting say they hope the sentencing sends a strong message about accountability in this case and beyond.

“I think something at this level has to be addressed firmly,” Craig Shilling said.

As the father of Justin Shilling, one of the four students killed at Oxford High School in November 2021, Craig Shilling is speaking out about what accountability means to him, specifically now that the shooter is serving life without parole and his parents were both found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

“Just hitting that level of accountability and recognizing that these people were part of the reason why this happened,” Craig Shilling said.

Attorney Ven Johnson represents several families whose children were hurt or killed. He says the case could put pressure on other prosecutors to go after parents of school shooters who provide access to a gun.

“It’s going to mean a lot not just for prosecutors but people. I hope that people who choose to have weapons in their home really take a step back and think about this,” Johnson said.

As for how long Jennifer and James Crumbley could be in prison, Johnson says time already served will be a key factor to consider.

“In criminal law, they say two years in the county jail is like four in state prison. It’s just a difficult place to be,” Johnson said.

