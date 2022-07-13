Save $21 today on this easy-to-wear blazer

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Finding the right blazer not only adds a touch of class to your wardrobe, but also expands your clothing choices by giving you a whole new look with some of the same old pieces.

Fortunately, a quality blazer doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Right now, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can breathe new life into your closet and save some money, too. Amazon has marked down the Women’s Blake Long Blazer from The Drop by $21, making it an affordable $48.90!

Whether you’re heading to the office or out for a night out on the town, The Drop Women’s Blake Long Blazer works for any occasion. You can achieve that “power look” with the notched collar design and long silhouette. Simply wear it over a cami and with some dress pants or a skirt and you’re ready to look fabulous all day on the job.

The sleek and simple blazer is made out of polyester with a bit of stretch added and has pockets.

Of course, you can select the basic black blazer, which is a must-have fashion staple in any wardrobe, whether it’s for career or casual wear. But some great colors make this blazer a fun addition to anyone’s closet.

You can currently choose from seven different colors, including black, ivory, coffee bean, desert sage, lilac marble, praline and rose pink.

Once you choose your favorite shade, it’s up to you how you mix and match your blazer with other pieces in your closet, including jeans, shirts, leggings, crop tops, and more!

We also found another great Amazon Prime Day deal on a different blazer that can become a versatile part of your summer and fall wardrobes.

The Niubia Women’s Casual 3/4 Sleeve Blazer may be described as casual and breathable, but we think it can jump from a fancy dining room to a board room with ease. This blazer comes fully lined and is made with polyester and spandex, which makes it easy to care for (it’s machine washable!) as well as comfortable to wear.

Again, you have a choice of colors with this blazer, including black, white, dark gray, light gray, red wine and blue.

The NIUBIA 3/4 Sleeve Blazer usually sells for $48.59 on Amazon. But for Amazon Prime Day, you can pick one up for only $38.87, saving $9.72 (20%) of the retail price.

Finally, if you’re looking for something a little more formal in a blazer, check out this Luvamia Women’s Long Sleeve Formal Notch Lapel Button Down Blazer.

First, you’ll notice that this is a buttoned blazer with a notch-cut lapel, and it’s advertised as having pockets.

Another bonus with this blazer option is the 19 different color and pattern choices currently available. You’ll find everything from your basic black, beige and white to some bold floral prints that will catch everyone’s attention.

Prices for most versions of this blazer are $36.79 but will vary based on the pattern and size selected. This is a 20% discount off the normal price of $45.99 on Amazon.

Give your clothes a summer glow-up with one of these stylish blazers while they’re available at these bargain prices!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.