Samuel Sterling's family marches for people killed by police officers

LANSING, Mich. — The family of Samuel Sterling held a rally in Lansing on Friday to demonstrate in support of people killed by police officers.

Sterling is the 25-year-old who died after being hit by an unmarked police cruiser on April 17 in Kentwood. The Michigan State Police Sergeant who hit him has since retired and been criminally charged in the case with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Sterling's mother, father, cousin, and siblings spoke to supporters outside the state capitol building, calling for "justice and transparency for Samuel Sterling and other victims of police brutality." The family was joined by Ben Crump, the renowned civil rights attorney, former Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack, and relatives of Riley Doggett and Patrick Lyoya.

Before the march at the capitol, came the message.

“This cannot be normal but it’s becoming normal, and that’s why we’re here today — to make sure this is not the norm," Womack said.

That same message was echoed by Crump, who has previously worked with the families of George Floyd and Grand Rapids native Breonna Taylor in their own fights against injustice related to law enforcement.

Johnson, pointing out the parallels among the cases of Sterling, Doggett, and Lyoya, the latter of which has yet to see his case go to trial despite being more than two years removed from his killing.

“In April of 2022, Patrick Lyoya. In April of 2024, Riley Doggett, Samuel Sterling. All three in the Grand Rapids Area. That is a pattern. That is a pattern, there is a problem," Johnson said.

On behalf of the family, Johnson called for sweeping changes, starting with policing and policy reform, as well as a more transparent Freedom of Information Act request process.

