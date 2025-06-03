Ronald McDonald House Charities provides support for families with children receiving care at a MI hospital

LANSING, Mich. — When a child is in the hospital, most parents aren't thinking about their next meal. At the University of Michigan Health Sparrow hospital, Ronald McDonald House Charities is helping to ease that burden for families navigating illness.

"We don't have time to grab a great breakfast before we come, so just to have something like this here is amazing," said one parent at the facility.



Ronald McDonald House Charities provides daily meals for families with children at the University of Michigan Health Sparrow Hospital

Grimace made a special appearance on National Egg Day to bring joy to children and families during difficult times

The charity focuses on supporting parents who often neglect their own needs while caring for hospitalized children

On National Egg Day, Grimace and the Ronald McDonald House Charities used their amenities to provide meals for families in need. The organization provides meals every single day to support parents like Erin Cooper.

"We have other kids at home, we've got work my husband and I run a business so there's a lot of other stuff going on so knowing that there will be something available in case we don't have time to grab something on the way out of the house is a huge help for us," Cooper said.

The Ronald McDonald House Charity has a long history of helping children in need. Carolyn Hurst, Executive Director of RMHC Mid-Michigan, emphasizes that parents need support as well.

"The Ronald McDonald house is really focused on taking care of the family members of the children who were receiving world-class care at the University of Michigan Health Sparrow. Families tend to think of themselves last during that time period, so it's our job to make sure they're fed and well-rested and refreshed," Hurst said.

As part of their mission of bringing joy, Grimace made an appearance that brought smiles to all the children's faces.

"We always love the opportunity to bring our McDonald's character Grimace with us. He's always having a great time, and it just brings a little bit of extra joy to families and children while they're here going through a tough time," Hurst said.

Derrick Mitchell Grimace at the Mcdonalds event

Grimace and RMHC are bringing playful energy to children who need it at the hospital, and the organization will continue to support families across the Lansing area.

"Anything that is here for us to utilize that takes off the burden of what we're going through is helpful and it brings light to us for sure," Cooper said.

