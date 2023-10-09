Ring offering $1 million for alien activity captured on your doorbell

Phone home!

Security company Ring is offering $1 million to a lucky earthling who captures extraterrestrial activity on their video doorbell or camera.

Whether it’s an alien coming up the driveway, or floating in your backyard, Ring encourages customers to submit otherworldly activity between Oct. 12 and Nov. 3.

Submissions for the "Out of this World" competition will be judged based on “creativity, humor, engagement with a Ring device, and more," Ring said. "Alien costumes and accessories, homemade spacecrafts, and Extraterrestrial-inspired communication with your Ring device are highly encouraged."

The contest comes as Halloween approaches.

Eligible winners must live in the U.S., be 18 or older, and either own or have shared access to the Ring device.

The million-dollar prize will be awarded as an annuity of $50,000 per year for 20 years.

Those who don’t win the $1 million can still walk away with a stellar prize. Contestants with the most creative interpretation of an extraterrestrial will be in the running for a $500 Amazon gift card.

Customers can submit video entries at ringmilliondollarsighting.com.

Ring also encourages people to share their videos on social media by tagging @Ring and #RingMillionDollarSighting. Your videos could end up across the company's social channels.

