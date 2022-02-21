Richard Guichelaar pleads guilty to murdering his pregnant wife

KENTWOOD, Mich. — 36-year-old Richard Guichelaar admitted to killing his pregnant wife, more than a year after she was found dead.
Guichelaar pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and assault of his wife Amber during a hearing Monday, February 21.
Amber was found dead inside the couple's home in Kentwood back on November 16, 2020. Her husband was charged two months later.
RELATED: Husband of late Kentwood Public Schools teacher charged with open murder
Amber was a teacher at Kentwood Public Schools and her death was declared a homicide by strangulation/asphyxiation in January 2021.