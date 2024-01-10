Nick Saban, longtime Alabama Crimson Tide football coach, is retiring

Nick Saban, the longtime head football coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide, is retiring, according to reports from multiple sources.

Saban reportedly told the team on Wednesday that he plans to retire.

Saban won seven college football national championships, six of them with Alabama — more titles than any other coach for a major college football program. His first title for Alabama was in 2009, when Alabama went undefeated 14-0 for the season.

Under Saban, Alabama also won nine Southeastern Conference titles.

Saban coached Alabama for 17 seasons, most recently ending in a loss to Michigan in the 2024 Rose Bowl.

"This is one of the most amazing seasons in Alabama football history in terms of where this team came from, what they were able to accomplish and what they were able to do, winning the SEC championship," Saban said after the game. “I just wish that I could have done more as a coach to help them be successful and help them finish, and all we can do now is learn from the lessons that sometimes failings bring to us.”

Before coming to Alabama, Saban coached LSU from 2000 to 2004, where he won SEC titles in 2001 and 2003.

Saban also coached in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins for two years.

Overall, Saban's record was 292-71-1 in 28 seasons as a college coach. Teams he coached have turned out 44 first-round NFL draft picks.

News of Saban's retirement was first reported by ESPN on Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for additional updates.

