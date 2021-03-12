University of Michigan plans to have most classes in-person for fall semester, fans in stands

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan said students will return to campus this fall with most classes taught in person and residence halls open.

According to the university, the plan for Ann Arbor is based on the presumption that all faculty members who wish to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will have access to a vaccine before the state of the semester.

“Based on the hopeful trends of decreasing COVID-19 cases and increased vaccine supply — along with the collective efforts and creative will of the University of Michigan community — I’m pleased to announce that for the fall semester on the Ann Arbor campus, we will teach most classes in person and have greater occupancy in our residence halls, in-person dining and student support services, along with some continuing precautions to maximize health and safety for our university community,” President Mark Schlissel said.

The plans could change if the levels of vaccination exceed expectations, but in Michigan, all people 16 and up are expected to be eligible for the vaccine by April 5.

The university plans to have residence halls open at nearly 80% capacity and they also want to have fans in the stands at sporting events.

“A third highly effective and safe COVID-19 vaccine has been approved, President Biden has called for all adults to be eligible for vaccination by May 1, we’re seeing fewer cases on campus and across the nation, and forecasts for hospitalizations are decreasing,” Schlissel added. “Though a definitive vaccine timeline continues to evolve, we can expect that, by the end of the summer, the vast majority of our adult community will be vaccinated, and we will be moving quickly to a safer environment.”

The university went remote in March of last year, and while some classes have returned in-person, it hasn't been a normal experience.

The expectations for the fall semester include: