U-M graduates can watch online graduation inside Big House

Posted at 12:00 AM, Mar 27, 2021
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan will stick to a virtual graduation ceremony.

But graduates can enter the football stadium to hear speeches and watch the event on screens.

The football stadium now can be opened at 20% capacity — a reason that was given for opening it to graduates on May 1.

The commencement speakers will be elsewhere but visible on screens at the Big House.

Family members cannot be inside the stadium.

It’s the second year that a traditional graduation has been canceled at U-M because of the coronavirus.

