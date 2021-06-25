Watch

State provides COVID-19 guidance for Michigan schools

Posted at 12:30 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 12:30:53-04

(WSYM) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued COVID-19 guidelines Friday for schools ahead of the fall semester.

According to the MDHHS, the recommendations are to reduce in-person learning disruptions and protect people who are not fully vaccinated.

Prevention strategies suggested by the MDHHS include:

  1. Promoting COVID-19 vaccination for eligible staff and students [lnks.gd].
  2. Correctly and consistently using well-fitted masks [lnks.gd] that cover the nose and mouth. CDC recommendations for when to wear a mask in school settings. [lnks.gd]
  3. Social Distancing: Physical distancing [lnks.gd], including cohorting children together to reduce potential exposures.
  4. COVID-19 Screening, Testing and Contact Tracing
  5. Maintaining Healthy Environments

Check out the full guidance below:

COVID-19 Guidance for Operating Schools Safely 728838 7 by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

