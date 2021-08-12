Watch

Rebound Mid-Michigan

Actions

Michigan panel OKs leaving masking up to school districts

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Martin Meissner/AP
Pupil Moritz is on his way to the first day at his new school in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Students in North Rhine-Westphalia will have to wear face masks at all times due to the coronavirus pandemic as they return to school this Wednesday. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Chinese city donates 40,000 masks to Annapolis
Posted at 8:33 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 20:33:15-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Board of Education has approved a resolution that supports allowing local school districts to make “scientifically informed decisions” about whether to mandate COVID-19 masks for all students, teachers and visitors.

The Democratic-majority board signed off on the resolution in a 5-2 vote Tuesday that members stressed “supports the right of local control to mask and not to mask.”

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she will not require masks in school, like she did last academic year.

But her administration has endorsed a recommendation from the state health department for universal masking in school buildings.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!