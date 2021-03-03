Hartland student says she's faced racial intimidation, taunts and threats for 3 months

HARTLAND, Mich. — A Hartland High School student says she's been called the n-word, taunted by students and threatened with lynching over the past three months and the school administration and teachers have not done anything about it.

The Black student, whose identity is being held by 7 Action News, wrote in a Facebook post about the ongoing racism she says she's faced over the past several months while in the Hartland Community School District.

She says the actions of several other students have not been addressed by school authorities. She's now afraid for her life.

"These past three months have been the WORST months I've ever had to go through," the Facebook post read.

The student details being called racist names such as "moon cricket" and the n-word as students make fun of her hair and appearance. She said the racism and bullying forced her to stay home for nearly three weeks. When she returned to the school, the alleged racist taunting continued, according to a comment under the original post from the student's friend. According to that post, the student reported the incidents to the school administration again, to which students then said "she deserves to be lynched."

The Hartland school district responded to the allegations by sending a letter to students and parents saying that the incidents will be investigated and those involved would receive "appropriate disciplinary action."