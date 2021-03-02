Data shows Michigan teachers being vaccinated at different rates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — New data from the Michigan Education Association is giving us a better idea of the number of teachers being vaccinated so far across Michigan.

In Kent County, nearly 80% of educators have been vaccinated or are planning to get the COVID vaccine but in Kalamazoo only about 30% of educators have been vaccinated.

The White House says it will likely be 2022 before our kids are eligible for a vaccine party because drug companies like Pfizer are just now beginning to study their vaccine in children.

So we went to the experts to get a firsthand look at Michigan Department of Health and Human Services data in kids prior to the pandemic to see the number of kids who were vaccinated with basic immunizations.

The Michigan Education Association says nearly two-thirds of Michigan school employees are either vaccinated or in the process of being vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Our members see the vaccine as a critical component to reopening classrooms across the state, along with continued mitigation measures like masks, social distancing, and sanitization,” said MEA president Paula Herbart.

“They are following the science and are embracing the vaccines’ potential for protecting their health and safety, as well as that of their students. While thousands of educators are still waiting to be scheduled for vaccination because of the short supply of the vaccine, these results show a great deal of progress.”

However, frustration with vaccine rollout is still very real among many educators. The organization tells FOX 17 about 20% of MEA members have not heard from their employer about arrangements to get vaccinated by local health departments.

The majority of those who have received shots or are scheduled to do so secured their appointment on their own 60% as opposed to through their employer.

Higher education faculty and staff are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

