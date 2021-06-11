143 retirees across 2 local school districts total more than 3,000 years of service

More than 140 people retiring across two Michigan school districts total more than 3,000 years of service.

It's happening in Rochester Community Schools and the Walled Lake Consolidated School District.

In Rochester, there are 73 retirees who have 1,585 years of service to the district.

In Walled Lake, there are 70 retirees that total 1,600 years of service. Those break down to 27 teachers, 10 secretaries and 29 support staff members.

“This impressive group of retirees has kept our students at the center of everything they do, not just during the challenging times but at all times. We are grateful to them for their service and dedication to our children and wish them all the best,” Superintendent Kenneth Gutman said in a release.

