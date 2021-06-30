Watch

Rebound Mid-Michigan

Actions

Several Michigan unemployment offices reopen for in-person appointments

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Calif. On Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, California State Auditor Elaine Howle released a report saying that the EDD might have overpaid millions of people since March 2020 after it stopped enforcing eligibility rules so they could process claims faster. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Unemployment
Posted at 6:53 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 06:53:26-04

(WSYM) — Beginning Wednesday, a dozen Michigan Unemployment offices will reopen for in-person appointments for the first time since March 2020.

You can schedule an appointment online with time slots available between 8:15 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency said the in-person option will be a huge benefit for Michiganders recovering from job loss during the pandemic.

Locations include W. Grand Blvd. in Detroit and Hayes Rd. in Sterling Heights.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Submit Your Photos Here