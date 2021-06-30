Several Michigan unemployment offices reopen for in-person appointments

(WSYM) — Beginning Wednesday, a dozen Michigan Unemployment offices will reopen for in-person appointments for the first time since March 2020.

You can schedule an appointment online with time slots available between 8:15 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency said the in-person option will be a huge benefit for Michiganders recovering from job loss during the pandemic.

Locations include W. Grand Blvd. in Detroit and Hayes Rd. in Sterling Heights.

