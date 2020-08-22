Mom Helping Families With Homeschooling: Sharing Lessons She's Learned

LANSING, Mich. — Kids and parents have one of three choices now, schools are now either reopening, partially reopening or staying shut altogether. That has some now thinking about homeschooling for the long-term.

Maya Rodriguez introduces us to one mom who has become an expert about what it takes and is sharing the lesson she’s learned.

It may look like a regular house from the outside but inside Meghan Buselli’s bustling home. Meghan Buselli, a homeschooling parent shared that “I'll have Landon who's eight. Sawyer who's six and Levi who's five and then I have two little girls that i fit in there somehow."

One room looks just like a regular classroom. “I had my degree in elementary education.”a degree she initially thought she would use by going back to teach in the classroom, but when the time came for her oldest child to go to school.

“The age of five came super fast -- quicker than i thought -- and i wasn't ready to let go of our time.” So, she decided to homeschool her children instead.

A decision that at the time she had no idea would end up attracting attention from around the country. “I think parents thought that, you know, we need to think of different options for our children.”Which is how Meghan – via social media – ended up in the role of homeschooling helper – to parents looking to do the same. In the wake of COVID-19.

Meghan Buselli explained that “they say, ‘oh, well, i don't have a degree in that.’ and i say, ‘you know what? Think of your grandmother's favorite recipe that you use year after year. Did she go to culinary school? No.’ So, I always say that you know and you're more qualified in this than you know and if I didn’t have my degree i could still do it.”

In the year prior to the pandemic about 2.5 million students were homeschooled in the U.S.

Meghan offers parents tips on how to do it such as check your state homeschooling laws for the required paperwork, not all teaching is done at a chalkboard or behind a desk she’s learned it’s less about trying to mimic a classroom and more about being flexible less is more when it comes to lesson planning – focus more on concepts, not busy work.

She says she knows her kids have learned a lesson when they show confidence in applying what they learned. Meghan explained that “another word for homeschooling, i think, is freedom.” and she feels homeschooling is helping stretch out their childhoods, while providing other life lessons, too.

“It's just them seeing how we carry on a household, how we carry on life as adults, how we foster relationships with people and then we fit academics in around all of that with family unity being the glue that sticks together through it all.” A lesson her children seem to be absorbing, too.

