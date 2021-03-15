Menu

Michiganders struggling to pay winter heating bills can receive help

BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 18: An older-model thermostat (L) is seen attached to a heating radiator as well as a device for measuring cumulative heat output in an apartment on February 18, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Consumers are expected to enjoy lower-than-average heating bills for this winter season due to the very late start of winter weather and the overall relatively mild temperatures since then. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Posted at 10:21 AM, Mar 15, 2021
(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Consumers Energy kicked off a public campaign to make Michiganders aware of access to federal, state and local dollars to help pay winter heating bills.

“No one should go without warmth or comfort in their own home when they can have access to so many dollars here in Michigan, starting with a single phone call to 2-1-1,” Nessel said in a press release. “We know February’s brutal cold is leaving our friends and neighbors with high energy bills, but they should know they can take action now that can make a huge difference.”

“Consumers Energy is working right now to help many Michiganders who could use support due to the twin challenges of the pandemic and the cold snap,” said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience, in a press release. “The new federal stimulus and other sources are making tens of millions of dollars available to help with energy bills.”

People who are struggling with energy bills should call 2-1-1, a free service that connects people with nonprofit agencies in communities across the state. They can also go to the 2-1-1 website.

Other ways to get help include:

“No one likes to ask for help,” said Nessel, “but millions of dollars are available to help people pay their bills. Calling 2-1-1 for help will get that money to people in need.”

